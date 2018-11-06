Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 4.99% of Core Molding Technologies worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 281,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,688 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molds fiberglass reinforced plastics. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, and resin transfer molding.

