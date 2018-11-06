Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

