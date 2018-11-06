Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

