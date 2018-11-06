Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,053,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. OTR Global upgraded Juniper Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

JNPR stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,039 shares of company stock worth $4,347,498. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

