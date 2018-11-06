Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

TGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Textainer Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.17. 108,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,696. The stock has a market cap of $665.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.