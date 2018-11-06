The Ensign Group (ENSG) PT Raised to $50.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,799,241.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,933 shares of company stock worth $3,225,806. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 25,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.