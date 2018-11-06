The Hackett Group (HCKT) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5-63.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.93 million.

HCKT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 248,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $657.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research set a $22.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

