The Medicines (MDCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 394.33%. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. 3,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Medicines has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDCO shares. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,853,197.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

