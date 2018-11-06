The Western Union (WU) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about The Western Union (NYSE:WU) have trended positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Western Union earned a news sentiment score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted The Western Union’s analysis:

WU stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

