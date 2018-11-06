TheStreet Downgrades Newell Brands (NWL) to D

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

NWL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.87. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $427,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Newell Brands by 90.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 877,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 241.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,178,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 833,230 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $12,895,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,697 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

