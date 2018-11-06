TheStreet Lowers Integer (ITGR) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Integer to $84.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Integer to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.99. 47,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.88. Integer has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $88.45.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.95 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $143,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,060,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,985 shares of company stock worth $7,746,140. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 236.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.