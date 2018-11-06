THL Credit (TCRD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect THL Credit to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. On average, analysts expect THL Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get THL Credit alerts:

NASDAQ:TCRD opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $248.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCRD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/thl-credit-tcrd-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.