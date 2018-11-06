Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 138,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

