Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,221,407 NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,221,407 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,430,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $1,174,652,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,838,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $200,918,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,532,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $167,432,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 300.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $129,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $97,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

NXPI stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $125.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,221,407 NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/thornburg-investment-management-inc-purchases-shares-of-1221407-nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi.html.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.