Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.23 million for the quarter.

Get Timmons Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALO opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Timmons Gold has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Separately, Clarus Securities downgraded Timmons Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Timmons Gold (ALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/timmons-gold-alo-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Timmons Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Timmons Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timmons Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.