Tivity Health (TVTY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of TVTY opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

