Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Position Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,709 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,850.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/toll-brothers-inc-tol-position-lowered-by-nn-investment-partners-holdings-n-v.html.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.