Toople (TOOP) Trading 12.5% Higher

Toople PLC (LON:TOOP)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 61,509,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52,637% from the average session volume of 116,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Toople Company Profile (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecoms services primarily for SME market in the United Kingdom. It offers business broadband, fiber, Ethernet first mile and Ethernet data, business mobile phones, cloud PBX and SIP Trunking, and traditional services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Letchworth Garden City, the United Kingdom.

