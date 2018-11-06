Toro Co (TTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings. Toro posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toro.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.75 million. Toro had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

In other Toro news, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $380,204.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,158,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,331 in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 201.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth about $175,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 137.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.62. Toro has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.