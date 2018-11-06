Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 895.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,444,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of TM opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $114.14 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $67.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

