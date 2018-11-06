TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 513.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,686 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $7,233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 3,751.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 252,873 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $3,847,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,006,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after buying an additional 139,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

