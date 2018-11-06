Traders Buy Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $135.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.15 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Philip Morris International had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded down ($0.78) for the day and closed at $88.77

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,871,000 after buying an additional 4,386,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,570,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,660,000 after buying an additional 258,809 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 15,785,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,130,000 after buying an additional 1,572,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $845,763,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

