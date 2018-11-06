Traders Buy Tractor Supply (TSCO) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $45.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.75 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Tractor Supply had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Tractor Supply traded down ($0.67) for the day and closed at $93.18

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $2,263,084.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,530 shares of company stock worth $18,348,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 66.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

