Investors sold shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $15.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.62 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Core High Dividend ETF had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded up $0.24 for the day and closed at $90.27

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Sell iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) on Strength (HDV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/traders-sell-ishares-core-high-dividend-etf-hdv-on-strength-hdv.html.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.