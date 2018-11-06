Traders Sell Shares of Centurylink (CTL) on Strength (CTL)

Investors sold shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $16.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.68 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Centurylink had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Centurylink traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $21.15

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 124.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,226 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Centurylink by 3.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 118,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Centurylink by 45.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Centurylink by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centurylink Company Profile (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

