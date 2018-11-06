TransGlobe Energy (TGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TransGlobe Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TGA opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.92. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGA. ValuEngine cut TransGlobe Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransGlobe Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransGlobe Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/transglobe-energy-tga-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.