Trivago (TRVG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Trivago has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.50 and a beta of -0.17.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trivago had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trivago by 37.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trivago by 200.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Trivago by 167.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trivago in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

