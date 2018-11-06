Tronox (TROX) Posts Earnings Results

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

OTCMKTS:TROX opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tronox to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tronox to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other Tronox news, Director Gregory Daniel Blue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,989.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

