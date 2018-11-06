TrueChain (TRUE) Price Down 0.4% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00006376 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, BitForex and Bithumb. TrueChain has a market cap of $19.10 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00151334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00262990 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.32 or 0.10454876 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,448,735 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, DragonEX, OEX, Bithumb, OKEx, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.