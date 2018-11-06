TSR (TSRI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

TSR stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.24. TSR has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp purchased 55,680 shares of TSR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $432,633.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 432,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,876.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

