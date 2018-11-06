Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Director Keith Crandell Purchases 75,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Keith Crandell bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
