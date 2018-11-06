Tyers Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (GE)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after buying an additional 126,169,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,085 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. MED raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

