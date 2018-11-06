U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,431,000 after purchasing an additional 750,796 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 198,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. CIBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

