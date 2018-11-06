UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (UBSFY)

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. O’shea anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year.

Get UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR alerts:

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

About UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.