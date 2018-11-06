UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (UBSFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

About UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

