UBS Group Reiterates $47.00 Price Target for TreeHouse Foods (THS)

UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) in a research report released on Friday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.62.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.