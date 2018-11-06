UBS Group Reiterates “$72.00” Price Target for Starbucks (SBUX)

UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.48.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087 over the last 90 days. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

