Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $320.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $292.00 and last traded at $290.95, with a volume of 28540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.13.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.76.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at $95,706,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 24.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,454,000 after buying an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 679,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $125,933,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

