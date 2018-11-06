Ultra Clean (UCTT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.35 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.22-0.32 EPS.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 729,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

