Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 703.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $90.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 19,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $1,417,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $392,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,700,774 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 358.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

