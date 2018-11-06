Under Armour (UAA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $23.70. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock. Under Armour shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 8994090 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UAA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$21.81” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,803,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

