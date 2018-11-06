Unilever N.V. (UL) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3.8% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Unilever by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unilever N.V. (UL) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/unilever-n-v-ul-shares-sold-by-foyston-gordon-payne-inc.html.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.