Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $782,980,000 after buying an additional 1,977,446 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 13,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,922,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,420,000 after buying an additional 1,908,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,080,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,791,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $395,452,000 after buying an additional 1,319,274 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,658,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $115.16 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

