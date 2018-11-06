Unisys Co. (UIS) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 254.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 8.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 60,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 305.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Unisys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unisys by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of UIS stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.48. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Unisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unisys Co. (UIS) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/unisys-co-uis-holdings-raised-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.