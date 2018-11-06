United States Cellular Corp (USM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

USM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81, a P/E/G ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $326,566.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $99,487.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,988.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $518,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 12,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 39,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

