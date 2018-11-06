United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 51,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

