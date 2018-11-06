United States Steel (X) Price Target Cut to $33.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on X. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

X traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.92. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

