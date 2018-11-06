Univar (UNVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Univar’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE UNVR traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 3,535,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Univar has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Univar in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Kerry J. Preete purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $239,893.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

