Universal Currency (UNIT) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Universal Currency has a market cap of $933,708.00 and $27,121.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 19,583,160 coins and its circulating supply is 15,483,160 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars.

