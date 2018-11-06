Universal Display (OLED) Stock Rating Lowered by Gabelli

Gabelli downgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.82.

OLED stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at $41,703,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 479.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after acquiring an additional 612,476 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $46,257,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 40.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 972,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,416 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $22,394,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4,030.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 186,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

